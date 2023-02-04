Man, woman found with fentanyl after breaking into multiple Key Largo apartments, deputies say

Juan Miguel Zelaya, 30, of Miami, and Autumn Rose Hill, 19, of Key Largo, are facing charges that include multiple counts of burglary and possession of fentanyl.

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested Friday after breaking into multiple Key Largo apartments, authorities said.

Juan Miguel Zelaya, 30, of Miami, and Autumn Rose Hill, 19, of Key Largo, are facing charges that include multiple counts of burglary to a dwelling or structure causing more than $1,000 in damage, petit theft and possession of fentanyl.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies responded to an apartment complex on Grouper Trail around 11:45 a.m. in reference to a burglary.

Linhard said a property manager stated the apartments were vacant and discovered somebody had made forced entry into several of them.

Deputies later located Zelaya and Hill hiding behind a shed on the property.

Authorities said two grams of fentanyl were found in their possession at the time of their arrest.

According to Linhardt, both suspects admitted to breaking into the apartments and writing graffiti.

Authorities said the suspects reconnected the water to the property, removed locks to reconnect the power and caused extensive damage to numerous windows, doors, and walls.

Deputies said there were approximately $78,000 in damages to the property.

Both Zelaya and Hill were taken to a nearby jail.