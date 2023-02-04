72º

Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes crash

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian near a major Lauderdale Lakes intersection early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 4 a.m. near State Road 7 and Northwest 19th Street between Oakland Park Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard.

Upon arrival, BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue found a pedestrian who appeared to have been hit by a car.

Authorities said the victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Local 10 News was at the scene of the crash where a medical examiner was seen removing the victim’s body.

Deputies have not yet released any information on the victim.

The northbound and southbound lanes of North State Road 7 between the 1900 block and the 2400 block in Lauderdale Lakes were closed temporarily but are now back open and running.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

