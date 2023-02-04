Trayvon Martin Foundation hosts annual remembrance weekend nearly 11 years after teen’s death

MIAMI – Nearly eleven years after his young life was tragically cut short, the South Florida community is honoring the memory of Trayvon Martin on what would have been his 28th birthday on Sunday.

The 11th annual remembrance weekend will start with a Peace Walk and Talk Saturday at Ives Estate Park at 20901 NE 16 Avenue in Miami.

The Peace Walk and Talk will be hosted by nationally recognized comedian and actress, Luenell.

The weekend will culminate with a remembrance dinner in honor of Martin.

The events, hosted by the Trayvon Martin Foundation, are being celebrated by encouraging the community to avoid violence and keep the peace.

The dinner will be held at the Doubletree Hilton Miami Airport Hotel at 711 NW 72 Avenue.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and the attire is formal.

“The Remembrance Dinner will offer dinner, music and celebrate those who have been outspoken for the cause of justice and equality,” according to a news release.

Martin, a Miami native who was a student at Dr. Michael Krop High School, was shot and killed while visiting his father in Sanford on February 26, 2012, following an altercation with George Zimmerman.

For more information on how to purchase tickets and tables for the Remembrance Dinner, please visit: www.trayvonmartinfoundation.org, or call 305-775-6874.