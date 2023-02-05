Sixth annual ‘Walk for Victory’ held at TY Park

The event benefits those affected by Marfan’s Syndrome and it took place Sunday morning at TY Park in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – South Floridians laced up their sneakers on Sunday for the sixth annual Walk for Victory.

The event benefits those affected by Marfan’s Syndrome.

It took place Sunday morning at TY Park in Hollywood.

In addition to the walk, there was a balloon artist and face painter for the kids, swag bags of goodies for all and lunch was served as well.

The walk itself is about three-quarters of a mile and goes around TY Park and was expected to begin around 10:30 a.m., weather permitting.

If you would like to join Local 10′s team or donate to the cause, visit our page by clicking on this link.

About one in 5,000 people have Marfan syndrome, and it affects men and women of all races and ethnic groups.