Family holds news conference claiming Homestead police caused teens’ deaths

MIAMI – Family members of two of the three teenagers killed in a Feb. 2021 crash in Homestead announced legal action against the city’s police department Monday morning.

They held a news conference outside of the Miami-Dade courthouse at 10 a.m., announcing a wrongful death lawsuit.

Attorneys for the family say Homestead police “illegally” chased a car with four teenagers inside, leading the vehicle to crash into a canal, killing Rihanna Vargas and Terence Valdivia, 14, and another teen passenger.

Family members claim the teens were being chased for a “simple, minor traffic infraction,” contrary to Homestead police policy.

Family attorneys say a police officer “saw the vehicle as it sank into the canal and did nothing to intervene or render aid.”

“Three of the teenagers tragically lost their lives at the hands of Homestead police because the driver allegedly committed a minor traffic infraction,” attorneys said in a statement.

They described one of the pursuing officers as a “problem officer” and said the department hired him knowing that and failed to properly supervise him.

They said the officer was “not recommended for hire” before his employment with the Homestead Police Department and was never disciplined after the incident.