WATCH LIVE: Former administrator on trial following 12 deaths at Hollywood Hills nursing home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The manslaughter trial for the former administrator of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills begins on Monday.

Jorge Carballo was charged with 12 counts of aggravated manslaughter after 12 patients died at the Broward County nursing home following Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The storm knocked out a transformer linking the main air-conditioning unit to the power grid at the nursing home, sending temperatures soaring.

Twelve deaths at the center had been ruled homicides.

According to authorities, patients began dying at the rehabilitation center days after the devastating hurricane struck South Florida amid widespread power outages.

Investigators said the center did not evacuate patients as temperatures inside began rising, even though a fully functional hospital was across the street.

The home’s license was suspended days after the storm and it was later shuttered.

Last year, charges were dropped against three nurses after the defense said from the beginning there were issues with the case when Hollywood police brought forth the charges without the assistance of the State Attorney’s Office.

Defense attorneys said last year that their clients were not to blame and that there were a number of opportunities by other personnel to evacuate the 115 people inside the rehabilitation center after the power went out and residents were left without air conditioning for three days.