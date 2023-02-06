Man, woman accused of stealing more than $4,000 worth of items from Macy’s at Dadeland Mall

Ernesto Hernandez, 49, of Miami, and Maria Perez, 44, of Davie, both face four counts of grand theft in the third degree.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman were arrested Sunday after they stole more than $4,000 worth of items from the Macy’s store at Dadeland Mall on four separate occasions, authorities said.

Ernesto Hernandez, 49, of Miami, and Maria Perez, 44, of Davie, both face four counts of grand theft in the third degree.

According to their arrest reports, the couple was captured on surveillance video leaving the store on Jan. 14 with nine items, totaling $1,138 without making any attempt to pay for the items.

Police said the duo then returned to the department store on Jan. 22, this time leaving with seven items totaling $805 without paying for any of it.

According to the arrest reports, they returned a third time on Sunday, selected multiple shirts and then entered a fitting room, where Perez is accused of hiding the shirts in a Macy’s bag she was carrying.

Police said the duo then left the store and were confronted outside by two loss prevention officers.

According to authorities, the stolen shirts were priced at a total of $931.

Police said a detective who responded to the store Sunday recalled that the suspects were the same people who were captured on surveillance video on Dec. 18 stealing $1,338.99 worth of items from the Macy’s store.

Both suspects were transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where they remained as of Monday afternoon.