Minivan found submerged in canal in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a minivan was found submerged in a canal on Sunday.

Multiple units responded to reports of a vehicle going into the water in the 500 block of Southwest 12th Avenue, near Interstate 95.

Bystanders dove in the water to try to save whoever they could find, but no one was ever located.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane confirmed Sunday night that the van was unoccupied.

It’s unclear how it ended up in the water or for how long it’s been there.