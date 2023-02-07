72º

2 in custody, gun recovered after car burglary in Miami

Saira Anwer, Reporter

MIAMI – Two people were taken into custody early Tuesday morning after they were seen breaking into a car in Miami, authorities confirmed.

The burglary occurred just after 1 a.m. in the area of Northeast 69th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

According to police, one of the suspects was armed.

Police said they set up a perimeter and called in K9 units and Miami-Dade police aviation for assistance.

In the end, both people were detained and a gun was recovered behind a house.

No other details were immediately released.

