PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to a blaze that broke out just outside the Coca-Cola warehouse in Pembroke Park.

Officials said the fire sparked next to the plant in a building that houses machinery.

The flames were quickly extinguished once firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine exactly what caused the fire.