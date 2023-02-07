IRS: Florida Taxpayer Assistance Centers to open Saturday in Miami-Dade, Broward counties

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday that Florida Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TAC) will be open on Saturday in Miami-Dade, Broward and Orange counties for customers who are unable to visit during the week.

The special Saturday hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and customers don’t need an appointment to register as walk-ins are available.

The TAC’s will be open at the following locations:

• 51 S.W. First Ave., Miami

• 1248 N. University Drive, Plantation

• 850 Trafalgar Ct., Maitland/Orlando

The IRS is offering these special Saturday hours to taxpayers as part of the IRS’s larger effort to help people during the filing season.

“We’re very excited to offer these additional hours to help people get the services they need because we understand some can’t visit us during the week,” Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell said in a news release.

TAC’s help people receive in-person help from IRS employees.

Normally, these centers are not open on Saturdays, and people must have appointments to receive services.

People can walk-in for all services routinely offered at an office, except for making cash payments.

Customers are also encouraged to ask about setting up an online account and getting an Identity Protection PIN, among other topics.

According to IRS.gov, individuals should bring the following documents when visiting one of their locations:

• Current government-issued photo identification.

• Social Security cards or ITINs for members of their household, including spouse and dependents (if applicable).

• Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents.

• For identity verification services, two forms of identification and, if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question.

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:

• A current mailing address.

• Proof of bank account information included on a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.

For more information about the special hours and openings, click here.