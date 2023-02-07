Missing man last seen at mental health clinic in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 23-year-old man who they said was reported missing this week.

According to authorities, Kenel Metayer was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Monday at Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health.

The mental health clinic is located at 5757 North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park.

Deputies said Metayer is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing an orange, white and black polo shirt and black shorts.

According to his family, Metayer has been diagnosed with autism.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call BSO Detective Christopher Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).