Out-of-state quartet accused of robberies in Miami Beach, Bay Harbor Islands

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested three women and one man Monday, accusing them of committing robberies in Miami Beach and Bay Harbor Islands.

All four suspects hail from out-of-state.

According to arrest reports, Miami Beach police arrested Mellani Cashier, 24, of Louisville, Kentucky; Tyisha Redd, 27, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; Jayla Rushing, 21, of Mishawaka, Indiana; and Nashir Wells, 21, of South Bend, Indiana.

According to the reports, the group first targeted a woman and her elderly mother walking in the 200 block of 37th Street, just after 9 pm. last Tuesday.

Police said all four were sitting in Rushing’s red Chevrolet Malibu, when surveillance video captured Cashier and Wells get out of the car and walk towards the victims.

Police accused Redd of acting as a getaway driver and Rushing of acting as a lookout.

The report states that as the victims approached Collins Avenue, Cashier ran up and grabbed the woman’s bag and took off with Wells, getting into the vehicle, which sped off.

On Wednesday, Miami Beach police said the quartet tried to steal a bag from a woman walking along Pennsylvania Avenue near Seventh Street.

Police wrote that the victim and Cashier struggled over the bag and the robbery wasn’t successful.

Then, on Thursday, police said Cashier and Wells targeted another woman in Bay Harbor Islands.

Police said Wells stole a small purse from a woman who was talking on her cellphone while sitting on a bus bench outside a business on Kane Concourse, just after 7 p.m.

The victim tried chasing after the pair but fell, sustaining minor injuries, according to the report.

Police wrote that a robbery detective observed the Malibu heading eastbound on the Julia Tuttle Causeway towards Miami Beach at around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Miami Beach patrol officers pulled over the car on a traffic violation and arrested all four, the report states.

The four were being held in Miami-Dade jail on robbery charges.