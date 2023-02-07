Police: ‘I will make sure you don’t live,’ nurse tells Miami cop after nightclub arrest

Angela Gayton, 49, is accused of assaulting a City of Miami police officer at club E11EVEN on Feb. 6, 2023.

MIAMI – A nurse who was arrested early Monday morning told a Miami police officer that she would make sure he didn’t live if he ever ended up at the medical facility where she works, authorities said.

According to her arrest report, officers initially responded to Miami nightclub E11EVEN around 1 a.m. Monday in reference to an “aggressive man” inside the nightclub.

Police said two officers were attempting to detain the man when Angela Gayton, 49, hit one of the officers in the face and tried to grab his neck.

The other officer then grabbed her and took her to his police vehicle, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, the officer asked Gayton what she did for a living and she responded, “I am a nurse. If you ever come across my table, I will make sure you don’t live.”

Gayton was arrested on charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and extortion/making threats.

It’s unclear what medical facility Gayton works at, however her arrest report states that she is from Phoenix, Arizona.