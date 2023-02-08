Fire ignites behind Oakland Park tire shop

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Firefighters battled an explosive fire Tuesday night in Oakland Park.

Flames could be seen shooting up into the sky, and a plume of black smoke came from behind a rims and tire shop.

The business is located off of Prospect Road and Andrews Avenue.

Neighbors said the fire erupted around 8:30 p.m.

“I saw fire and smoke, yes,” said witness Emanuel Irigoyen. “It was like big flames. The smoke was black.”

Firefighters said tires caught on fire behind the shop, but what or who started it remains under investigation.

The extent of damage is unclear at this point, though some neighbors in the area did lose power.

No injuries were reported.