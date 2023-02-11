Family searching for owner of dog after 5-year-old brutally attacked in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The family of a 5-year-old girl is looking for answers after a dog brutally attacked her at a park in Fort Lauderdale Friday afternoon.

Florian Becker, the girl’s father, said his wife and children were on a playground at Horrt Park around 1 p.m. when a woman offered them to pet her dog.

Local 10 News obtained sounds from the security cameras at the park where the girl was heard screaming.

“She’s a sweet little girl, she’s very strong and very thought but this is absolutely terrifying,” said the father. “This was near fatal. If my wife had not been there, this dog would’ve killed my daughter.”

Becker told Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa that the owner of the dog didn’t take control as his daughter was being attacked.

“All of a sudden the dog turned around and bit her in the face,” he said. “The owner of the dog didn’t take control of the situation, unfortunately, and my wife had to basically jump in and wrestle the dog away while my little girl was bleeding on the ground.”

The 5-year-old’s mother, who happens to be a physician, then rushed her to the hospital.

“My daughter almost lost an eye,” he said. “It was about an eighth of an inch at least 20 staples to the head--probably 40 (or) 50 stitches to the face, shoulders (and) back.”

Becker says neighbors of the park shared surveillance images of who they believe is the woman with the dog involved as they left the park moments after the attack.

They want her to come forward before someone else gets hurt.

“I’m sure she’s scared right now but we would like for her to come forward we would like the community to help identify the woman,” he said.

Fort Lauderdale police is urging anyone with information on the owner of the dog to contact them at 954-828-5700.