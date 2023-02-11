76º

Missing, endangered 75-year-old woman found in good health, police say

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County, Allapattah
75-year-old Raquel Pena. (Miami Police Department)

MIAMI – Miami police announced Saturday that a 75-year-old woman has been found in good health.

Raquel Peña, described as 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds, was last seen Friday wearing gray leggings and a Dashiki.

Police thanked everyone who participated in their search.

