Missing, endangered 75-year-old woman found in good health, police say

MIAMI – Miami police announced Saturday that a 75-year-old woman has been found in good health.
Raquel Peña, described as 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds, was last seen Friday wearing gray leggings and a Dashiki.
Police thanked everyone who participated in their search.
