Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Fort Lauderdale Friday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near the 1600 block of Northwest 9th Avenue.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police Department Detective Ali Adamson, officers with the agency and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded in reference to a call of a crash that involved a pedestrian.

Authorities said upon arrival, the pedestrian victim was located and pronounced dead.

Adamson said the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Police have not identified the cause of the crash or the victim involved.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.