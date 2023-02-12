58º

Deputies investigate shooting outside West Park strip club

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

WEST PARK, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County responded to a shooting that took place at or near a popular strip club.

It happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies could be seen outside the Playhouse Gentlemen’s Club, located at 5775 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd. conducting an investigation.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the subjects believed to be behind the shooting were detained for questioning.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been announced.

The investigation is ongoing, BSO said.

