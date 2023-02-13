Doral waste-to-energy plant fire continues to burn

DORAL, Fla. – A waste-to-energy facility in Doral continued to burn Monday, one day after catching fire and sparking a massive blaze.

The Covanta Energy plant is located near the intersection of Northwest 74th Street and 97th Avenue.

It’s operated for four decades, using industrial waste to generate energy, which is sold for profit.

Two of the plant’s 11 buildings continued to burn Sunday night, down from the original four.

Officials expect the fire to continue burning for “several days.”

“We believe that the fire may have originated from a conveyer belt that may have moved some of the trash that was on fire to other parts of the building,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Ray Jadallah said Sunday.

Jadallah said crews were “looking a two football fields worth of garbage and trash, coupled with other challenges, including the structures itself.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday that crews have tested the air around the plant and haven’t found any toxic chemicals.

Monday update:

Levine Cava updated the public on the blaze Monday afternoon, saying residents of the county may see delays in trash service.

Jadallah told reporters that the two buildings still burning were at risk of collapse.

Levine Cava urged people in the area to close windows of both their homes and their cars to keep smoke out.

The Environmental Protection Agency is conducting its own testing in the area, she said.