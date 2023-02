MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A driver has been taken into custody following a deadly hit-and-run crash in Miami Gardens.

Police say the driver of a silver Infiniti was traveling southbound on Northwest 42nd Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when he struck two female pedestrians who were walking south in the middle lane.

The driver is accused of getting out of his car and running off, but he was eventually arrested.

No other details were immediately released.