5 Years Later: Community honors lives lost in Parkland school shooting

Sky 10 over human heart at Silver Shores Elementary School in Miramar in honor of Parkland school shooting victims.

PARKLAND, Fla. – It’s been five years since 17 people were killed in the Parkland school shooting, and many are honoring the victims Tuesday with moments of silence and other events.

Students and staff members of Silver Shores Elementary School in Miramar were joined by city leaders and first responders around 9 a.m. to create a giant human heart on the school’s PE field.

The faculty remained inside the heart to create the number 17.

Interim Superintendent Valerie Wanza will attend a moment of reflection at 10:17 a.m. at Silver Lakes Middle School in North Lauderdale.

Students there are painting a love and peace-themed mural and creating a heart display in memory of the Parkland victims.

Hollywood Hills High School will also be holding a moment of reflection at 10:17 a.m. Emotional support dogs will be at the school Tuesday and students will be making bracelets with positive messages, motivational posters and a heart banner with positive messages.

The Eagles’ Haven Wellness Center, which opened in March 2019 to “rediscover wellness and restore hope to the Parkland/Coral Springs community” following the Parkland shooting will be releasing doves in a special remembrance ceremony for the victims.

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., and members of the South Florida Legislative Delegation are expected to attend the event at 12:30 p.m.

At 2 p.m., Broward Health North will host an anniversary remembrance ceremony. Healthcare providers who cared for the MSD victims are expected to attend the event, along with members of the Pompano Beach Fire Department, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and other local dignitaries.

The event will be held outside the Emergency Department.