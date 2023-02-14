Man charged with murder in Marathon overdose death

MARATHON, Fla. – Authorities extradited a South Carolina man back to the Florida Keys to face charges in a 2022 Marathon overdose death, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials said Tuesday.

Ronald Meyers III, 39, a former Marathon resident, faces charges of murder and the use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony in the death of Brandon Marr, 42, in February.

Meyers was captured in Beaufort, South Carolina, authorities said.

A second suspect, Jeremiah Judson Johnson, 42, remains at large, according to MCSO.

Marr was found dead at a friend’s Grassy Key apartment in Feb. 2022, having died from a combination of alcohol and cocaine use.

Authorities said investigators found that Marr had contacted Meyers several times to purchase cocaine in the hours before his death.

“Meyers was unable to facilitate the transaction but made arrangements for Johnson to sell Marr the cocaine on his behalf,” MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt said. “Detectives executed a search warrant at the suspects’ residence and obtained evidence of that communication between Meyers and Johnson. Meyers and Johnson also removed evidence from their residence upon learning Marr died.”

Anyone with information on Johnson’s location is asked to call MCSO at 305-289-2410.