Nova Southeastern University awarded millions for crucial coral reef research

DORAL, Fla. – Tuesday was a big day for Nova Southeastern University.

Students, staff and researchers in the College of Natural Sciences and Oceanography were awarded nearly $4 million for coral reef research.

This was critical funding that will go towards the work staff and students do at NSU.

Researchers say the money will help with protecting our coastlines, marine life and so much more for years to come.

Back in 2014, along South Florida’s coastline, researchers noticed many of the corals were being threatened by what is called Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease.

“This is so crucial for us,” said NSU Dean of Oceanographic Research Holly Lynn Baumgartner. “It’s part of our food supply. If we want to have our red snapper tacos and our sushi rolls than we need to take care of the coral reefs which provides the homes for that Fuji.”

Researchers say coral reefs also have an effect on climate change.

That is why the funding awarded to NSU will help with gathering data and lab research, which can be very costly.

Local 10 News cameras were rolling inside one of NSU’s nurseries, where students manipulate corals and then restore them.

“We are trying to repopulate the area so that habits are created, so that fish return and the ecosystem flourishes naturally,” said NSU graduate and research Shaman Patel.

There are economic benefits of coral reefs as well.

In Florida, hundreds of millions of dollars are generated through reef related activities such as scuba diving, snorkeling and other tourism recreational activities.

And lastly, the coastal protection that healthy coral reefs provide will be beneficial for years to come.

“It actually reduces the erosion in our coastline, so if reefs are gone, we will have very severe impacts even with a small storm,” said NSU associate profession Joana Figueiredo.

Added NSU masters student Krista LaForest: “This is a huge step for us, so I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of this lab and this university today.”