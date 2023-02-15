BSO: 1 injured after Brightline train collides with vehicle in Deerfield Beach

BSO deputies are investigating after a person was injured after a Brightline train hit a vehicle in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A Brightline train collided with a vehicle in Deerfield Beach Wednesday afternoon leaving one person injured, authorities said.

According to BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near North Dixie Hwy and Northeast 48th Street.

Authorities said Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the crash.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where the vehicle was spotted with heavy damage to its front side.

Caro said a person sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities have not revealed the identity of the victim involved in the crash.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. Viewers are asked to refresh this page for the latest updates.