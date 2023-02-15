Cold ones on campus; FIU gets its own beer

MIAMI – Something is brewing at Florida International University. A new craft beer has been created in its honor.

FIU Sunblazer Golden Ale was created by an alumnus at Miami’s Beat Culture Brewery. The name was inspired by the university’s first mascot.

“This is a beer for anyone who believes in seizing opportunity and hustling hard to make it happen,” said Alan Espino, co-founder of Beat Culture.

After its debut at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, which runs Feb. 24-26, you can find it at Vicky Café and Chili’s locations at FIU’s West Miami-Dade campus, as well as FIU baseball, basketball and football home games, and Beat Culture at 7250 NW 11th St. in Miami.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit FIU.

For more information, click on this link.