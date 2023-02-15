Man, woman killed in crash on entrance ramp to Dolphin Expressway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on the westbound ramp to the Dolphin Expressway early Wednesday morning left two people dead, authorities confirmed.

The crash occurred around 3:50 a.m. near Northwest 42nd Avenue.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, a white Mercedes-Benz coupe was traveling on the entrance ramp from southbound Northwest 42nd Avenue to the Dolphin Expressway when the driver lost control while negotiating the curve on the ramp.

The car crashed into a guardrail and then into two concrete barrier walls, Camacho said.

According to Camacho, the driver, identified only as an adult male, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

A woman who was sitting in the front passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 7 a.m., drivers were unable to access the on ramp to the westbound lanes from Le Jeune Road, but are urged to hop on the highway from 57th Avenue instead.

Anyone leaving Miami International Airport will not be able to access the westbound lanes of the highway due to the crash.

Another crash was reported in the northbound lanes of Galloway Road approaching the Dolphin Expressway. The entrance ramp to the highway is blocked off at this time.

No other details about the second crash were immediately released by authorities.