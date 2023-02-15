Florida woman claims portion of $494 million Mega Millions jackpot

Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that the managing member of Pineapple Trust, Pamela Baker, 44, of Bonita Springs, claimed their share of the $494 million Mega Millions jackpot.

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – The Florida Lottery announced its third Mega Millions jackpot winner Wednesday.

According to Lottery officials, Pamela Baker, 44, of Bonita Springs claimed a share of the $494 million jackpot from a drawing held on Oct. 14.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of roughly $126 million.

The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

The store received a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The Florida Lottery is thrilled to congratulate our third Mega Millions jackpot winner,” said Secretary John Davis. “This series of jackpot rollovers was not only life-changing for this player, but it also allowed us to contribute more than $25 million to education that will greatly benefit our state’s students and schools.”

The winning numbers for the October drawing were 9-22-26-41-44 with a Mega ball of 19.