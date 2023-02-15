Fort Lauderdale airport getting first-ever flights to Israel; here’s when they start

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is set to get its first-ever nonstop flights to Israel later this year.

Officials announced Wednesday that El Al, Israel’s national airline, will begin servicing FLL, with flights to Tel Aviv set to begin on Sept. 13.

The flights will operate on select days of the week through October to accommodate the Jewish High Holidays, according to the airport.

The airline intends to serve Fort Lauderdale year-round beginning in the spring of 2024.

According to the airport, El Al also plans to add an additional flight on its already-existing Miami route beginning in May.

American Airlines also flies to Tel Aviv from Miami, but recently announced that it intends to discontinue those flights this March.