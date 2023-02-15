Man accused of placing camera in women’s bathroom at Medley business

MEDLEY, Fla. – A 39-year-old man is facing four charges of video voyeurism — and could face more — after police accused him of placing a camera inside a women’s restroom at a business in Medley.

Medley police said officers were dispatched to the business, located at 11555 NW 124th St., on Tuesday after an employee found the small camera underneath the sink and facing the women’s toilet.

The address corresponds to the headquarters for Ricoma, a company that makes embroidery machines.

Footage taken from the camera showed an employee, Ronny Jose Barbera Quintero, setting it up and surveillance video showed him entering the bathroom, police said.

Officer Deglys Chavarria, a Medley Police Department spokesperson, said that when Barbera Quintero learned that someone found the camera, he “fled unexpectedly.”

Police later found Barbera Quintero driving along U.S. 27 towards Florida’s Turnpike, stopped him and placed him into custody.

They said he admitted to installing the camera Monday.

“Barbera Quintero said he placed the camera in order to capture a couple who was rumored to be having relationships in the bathroom,” Chavarria said.

Police said they have identified four victims in the case, but there may be more.

“We encourage the public to be vigilant when using restrooms in workplaces and in the public,” Chavarria said.