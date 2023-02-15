DeSantis discusses Digital Bill of Rights at news conference in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference at Palm Beach Atlantic University Wednesday afternoon to discuss the Digital Bill of Rights.

DeSantis said he will focus on protecting minors from online harm and eliminating unfair censorship.

His proposal also bans the use of Tik Tok and other social media platforms with ties to China from all state government devices and through internet services at colleges, universities and public schools.

It also prohibits the platforms from being used in state and local government.

“Our Digital Bill of Rights will ensure Floridians are protected from the overreach and surveillance we have seen from Big Tech companies,” DeSantis said. “Today’s proposal builds on our efforts to stop Big Tech censorship and combat the malign influence of China through the removal of nefarious platforms like TikTok from any state-supported activity.”

DeSantis said he expects there to be “a favorable result” in court and that there were “huge amounts of evidence” regarding how people are being censored by tech companies.