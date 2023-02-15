WATCH LIVE: Trial of 3 men in murder of rapper XXXTentacion continues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Testimony in the murder trial of three men accused of killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion continued at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.

Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Michael Boatwright, 28, for the murder, but only Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is a witness in the case. The others are going to trial.

Detectives say the group ambushed and robbed the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, shortly before 4 p.m., on June 18, 2018, outside of RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.

Tuesday:

On Tuesday, prosecutors got another chance to question Allen, their star witness.

Defense attorneys tried to portray Allen as an unreliable, untrustworthy witness.

Scott Barbieux, who saw the moment XXXTentacion was killed, also testified.

“When I heard the shots for a couple seconds I was behind the car,” Barbieux said. “Then, when I turn around, that’s when they jumped in the car and (squeal noise) they drove away*.”

Go inside the Life and Death of Rapper XXXTentancion on Local 10′s The Florida Files Podcast

LISTEN TO the Florida Files - iTunes | Android

or below