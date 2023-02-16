Broward County receives $5M grant to help prevent pedestrian deaths by car

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – U.S. Rep Jared Moskowitz, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and local county officials announced Thursday the Broward County Metropolitan Planning Organization will receive a $5 million grant to help prevent pedestrian deaths by car.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Florida and Broward County are one of the most dangerous locations in the country for pedestrians.

The recent federal funding will allow the Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization and Broward County to develop county-wide implementation strategies to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries with an emphasis on underserved communities.

According to Moskowitz, over three thousand Floridians were killed by cars from 2016 to 2020.

“This problem of pedestrians being struck and killed by cars is real and must be addressed immediately,” Moskowitz said in a press release. “Today, we are taking the first step to help keep our communities safe for all pedestrians.”

“The fruits of our labor from the last Congress continues to benefit South Florida and its motorists,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said in a press release. “These federal dollars were established by President Biden’s historic infrastructure law, and I am proud to have helped secure a significant slice of this federal funding pie to help Broward County and all South Florida travelers to more safely and swiftly move around our road network.”

Larger populations result in traffic congestion and increase the risk of collisions, which is why we fully support the Broward MPO and Broward County plans to develop a safety plan that reduces traffic fatalities through the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant program,” said Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook.

The action plan will focus on data management, policy recommendations and a prioritized list of capital improvement projects so the county can keep local roads and streets safe.

After the action plan is in place, officials say the county will then move to announce the exact projects they will begin to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.