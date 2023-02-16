Police: Miami man burglarizes home, runs from cops in stolen semi with $140K in poultry

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami man is facing a plethora of felony charges after police say he burglarized a rural southwest Miami-Dade home, then ran from police in a stolen tractor-trailer containing more than $100,000 in poultry.

Carlos Andres Gonzalez-Rodriguez, who lives in Miami’s Flagami neighborhood, ended up crashing into a farm, but not before leading officers on a dangerous wrong-way chase, according to police.

According to multiple arrest reports, the chain of events started back in December and ended Wednesday.

A report states that on Dec. 12, Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 36, burglarized a home on Southwest 206th Avenue in the Redlands area, cutting a lock on a fence and then entering the house by removing a window-mounted air conditioner.

Police said he stole a TV from inside the home, broke into a shed and stole seven horse saddles and also made off with a gooseneck trailer from underneath a carport.

Then he came back, they said.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Miami-Dade police were called out to the same home for a report of a burglary in progress, a report states.

Police saw Gonzalez-Rodriguez at the home and attempted to arrest him, but he took off in a stolen 53-foot Freightliner refrigerated tractor-trailer containing 10 pallets of poultry, valued at roughly $140,000.

Investigators believed that Gonzalez-Rodriguez had stolen the tractor within a roughly 12-hour period before the burglary, a report states.

They said he led officers on a chase down Southwest 192nd Avenue, at one point driving the wrong way, straight towards an officer, who had to throw his cruiser into reverse and move off the road in order to avoid being hit by the stolen semi.

A report states that Gonzalez-Rodriguez eventually crashed into a farm in the 16000 block of Southwest 184th Street, hitting a motorized fence and two concrete walls.

Police say the second wall is what stopped him.

Officers took Gonzalez-Rodriguez first to Jackson South Medical Center, then to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

As of Thursday afternoon, he was being held on a $54,500 bond on multiple grand theft, burglary and criminal mischief charges, plus charges of fleeing police and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.