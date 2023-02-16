President of Hallandale Beach co-op building resigns following Local 10 investigation

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The president of a Hallandale Beach co-op building who was caught on camera verbally abusing a female resident has resigned following a Local 10 News investigation.

“I’m blocking the sidewalk? I’m blocking the f***ing sidewalk, b****?” Larry Reinfeld is heard in video saying to a resident.

Reinfeld was captured on video calling the resident a b**** as she was walking to the laundry room.

In fact, several women in the building came forward to say Reinfeld is verbally abusive and they live in fear.

One of the residents even got a restraining order against him. Reinfeld can’t have any contact with her and cannot come within 5 feet of her apartment.

This all happened at the Ro-Len Lake Gardens community in Hallandale Beach.

The association’s attorney, Steven Mason, told Local 10′s Jeff Weinsier he was unaware of Reinfeld’s behavior and has been investigating the allegations.