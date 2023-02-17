BSO-involved shooting leads to carjacking near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – At least one deputy from the Broward Sheriff’s Office was involved in a shooting Friday morning near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, authorities confirmed.

According to BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, the shooting occurred just before 5 a.m. near the 1400 block of Perimeter Road in Fort Lauderdale.

Local 10 News reporter Annaliese Garcia was at the scene as a silver sedan was seen riddled with bullet holes.

Caro said after the shooting, the suspect carjacked a Broward County shuttle bus, removing the bus driver and then fleeing the scene.

No passengers were onboard the bus at the time, Caro said.

According to Caro, deputies are still searching for the suspect.

A section of North Perimeter Road, west of Fourth Avenue will remain closed until further notice, airport officials confirmed on social media.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes into the airport.

Fort Lauderdale police confirmed that they assisted BSO with the investigation, but declined to provide additional details as BSO is the lead agency involved.

Caro said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, as is standard protocol during shootings involving law enforcement officials in the state.