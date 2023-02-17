Police: Man chops off victim’s finger with machete in northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 43-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after Miami-Dade police say he attacked another man with a machete during an argument.

The altercation occurred around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Northeast 144th Street.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, Donald Richard and the victim got into an argument that escalated.

Police said Richard went into his home, retrieved a machete and struck the victim on the hand and arm with it.

One of the victim’s fingers was cut off and he also suffered a fractured arm, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Richard admitted to police that he was involved in an argument with the victim, but claimed to not remember whether he struck the victim with the machete.

He eventually recanted his claim not to remember and said he did not strike the victim with the machete, authorities said.

It’s unclear what the two men were initially arguing about.

Richard was arrested on an attempted murder charge. He is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.