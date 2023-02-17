WATCH LIVE: XXXTentacion murder trial continues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Testimony in the murder trial of three men accused of killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion continued at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday afternoon.

Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Michael Boatwright, 28, for the murder, but only Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is a witness in the case. The others are going to trial.

Detectives say the group ambushed and robbed the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, shortly before 4 p.m., on June 18, 2018, outside of RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.

Thursday:

Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Clint Williams testified Thursday. The lead forensic investigator walked the jury through some of the evidence collected:

Pascale Achille, Assistant State Attorney: “Does it appear the defects in state’s (exhibit) 34 are coming from where it would be the left neck of the victim where gunshots would be if the victim was shot in the left side of the neck?” Detective Clint Williams, Broward Sheriff’s Office: “Both the sweater and the jacket support that.” Testimony, 2/16/23

The state also brought the manager of a sporting goods store in to testify. Prosecutors suggested that’s where Dedrick Williams spent some of the money from the robbery: