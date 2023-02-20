South Florida native starring in Broadway tour of Wicked

MIAMI – Are you a good witch or a bad witch?

The Adrienne Arsht Center is welcoming back the beloved show “Wicked” as it celebrates its 20th anniversary on Broadway this year.

Wicked tells the story of before Dorothy lands in Oz and how Elphaba ultimately becomes the Wicked Witch of the West.

Playing one of the principal roles in the national tour is Christian Thompson, who is starring as Fiyero.

Thompson was born and raised and South Florida. He grew up listening to shows like Wicked and is a graduate of American Heritage.

“I’ve been talking about this show since I was 10. So to finally be here doing Wicked, it’s a dream come true,” said Thompson.

It’s a role he always dreamed about, but didn’t think was possible.

“My most exciting part is being somebody’s first Fiyero. I am really excited that people’s first Fiyero is going to be a Black Fiyero. It’s not something that’s happened a lot in the history of Wicked,” he added.

The show features award-winning music from hits like “Defying Gravity” and “Popular.” The musical also has magic around every corner, like the good witch Glinda floating above the stage in her iconic bubble.

“I get to sit up there about 30 feet off the ground and watch the entire opening below me and see everybody. And then I get to make this epic entrance,” said Jennafer Newberry who plays Glinda.

Wicked is currently the fifth longest-running show in Broadway history and the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. It will be playing at the Arsht Center until March 5.

Tickets range from $33-$193 and may be purchased at the Arsht Center box office by calling 305-949-6722 or online at arshtcenter.org