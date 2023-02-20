Visitor accidentally knocks over ‘Balloon dog’ sculpture in Miami

Bel-Air Fine Art was displaying the sculpture as part of its booth at Art Wynwood in Miami.

MIAMI – Fragile sculpture made by Jeff Koons is shattered by a visitor at Art Wynwood show in Miami.

The sculpture valued at $42,000 was on display at the Bel-Air Fine Art booth last Thursday when according to the gallery, the visitor accidentally kicked the podium.

Koons’ balloon animal figures are some of the most iconic sculptures in the contemporary art world. His pieces have sold for several million dollars at auctions: “Rabbit” (1986) sold for $91 million at Christie’s New York in 2019, and “Balloon Dog (Orange)” (1994-2000) sold for $58.4 million six years earlier.

The 2021 piece was entitled “Balloon Dog (Blue)”. The sculpture was made of porcelain and measured 40 x 48 x 16 cm. A total of 799 editions of the sculpture were made.