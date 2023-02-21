72º

At least 1 dead following crash involving semi-truck on Florida’s Turnpike

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Florida’s Turnpike near University Drive.

Sky 10 was above the southbound lanes of the highway around 6:45 a.m. as the back half of a silver car was completely smashed in.

A nearby semi-truck was spotted with front-end damage.

While it appears the driver of the semi crashed into the back of the car, it’s unclear what led up to the collision.

Three left southbound lanes were shut down after the crash.

No other details were immediately released.

