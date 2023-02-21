Feds: South Florida art dealer pleads guilty in fake Warhol swindle

Danieli Fine Art, as seen on Google Street View in May 2022

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Selling fake Warhol pieces is leading to some very real consequences for a disgraced South Florida art dealer.

Daniel Elie Bouaziz pleaded guilty Tuesday to money laundering charges as part of a scheme to sell counterfeit artwork, including pieces he claimed were from legendary artist Andy Warhol, federal prosecutors said.

Bouaziz owns two Palm Beach art galleries, including Danieli Fine Art and Galerie Danieli, both on Worth Avenue.

Officials said Bouaziz sold the fraudulent works to a customer in October of 2021.

Prosecutors said he “told the customer that the works that he was selling, for between $75,000 and $240,000, were authentic, original Warhol pieces and that some of the pieces were signed by the artist.”

They weren’t, prosecutors said, which was revealed only after the customer put down a $200,000 down payment.

“The money was deposited into Bouaziz’s account and then the comingled funds were wired to other accounts, to include an account controlled by Bouaziz,” prosecutors said.

Bouaziz is set to be sentenced in Fort Pierce district court on May 30.