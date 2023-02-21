1 airlifted to hospital as large fire burns at industrial site in Medley

Sky 10 over trucks on fire in Medley.

MEDLEY, Fla. – Miami-Dade firefighters are working to extinguish a large fire that erupted Tuesday morning at an industrial site in Medley.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, the fire was reported as an explosion at 11300 NW S. River Drive.

Officials said crews arrived to find multiple vehicles on fire.

One adult was airlifted to a hospital, officials confirmed. Their condition has not yet been released.

Sky 10 was above the scene just before 9 a.m. as heavy flames were coming from multiple semi-trucks that were parked at the business.

Medley police were also spotted at the scene as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

