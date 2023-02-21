Man, 75, accused of sexually abusing 9-year-old girl in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 75-year-old man was arrested Monday after being accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl in Miami-Dade County, authorities say.

Miami-Dade police arrested Jorge Salgado-Suarez after the victim told them that he fondled her vagina over and under her clothing “multiple times” during a four-year period, according to the arrest report.

The victim told police that the first incident occurred when she was 5 years old when Suarez approached her while she was playing with her mother’s cellphone, while her mother and another relative were in the living room, the report stated.

The victim told police that Suarez touched her vagina over her clothing while she was laying on the bed and “nothing else happened” during the first incident, according to the report.

The victim told police that Suarez eventually touched her vagina underneath her clothing and also would kiss her face and neck.

Authorities said that she would attempt to say “no,” but Suarez would cover her mouth, or hold her down if she was moving.

Suarez surrendered himself to Miami-Dade County’s Special Victim’s Bureau.

He was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is facing charges of child molestation and sexual assault on a minor.