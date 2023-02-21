WATCH LIVE: XXXTentacion murder trial continues

79º

Ian Margol, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: XXXTentacion, Fort Lauderdale, Deerfield Beach, Broward County, Crime

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Testimony in the murder trial of three men accused of killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion continued at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.

Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Michael Boatwright, 28, for the murder, but only Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is a witness in the case. The others are going to trial.

Detectives say the group ambushed and robbed the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, shortly before 4 p.m., on June 18, 2018, outside of RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.

The trial picked up where it left off Friday afternoon.

Friday:

Jurors saw more evidence from the crime scene Friday and heard from a man who witnessed the robbery and murder.

“I saw the person over Mr. Onfroy holding the rifle gun whatever it was,” witness Marco Rueta testified. “I saw him struggling, struggling, reaching in, reaching into the car, the other gentleman also reaching reaching and I heard the gunshots.”

Another Broward Sheriff’s Office detective also took the stand, explaining the forensics process to jurors.

Ian Margol joined the Local 10 News team in July 2016 as a general assignment reporter. Born in Miami Beach and raised in Broward County, Ian is thrilled to be back home in South Florida.

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

