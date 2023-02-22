Broward transit bus found after being stolen near Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives have found a Broward County transit bus after it was stolen last week near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

But, the search continues for the man they believe stole it.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Leandro Fernandez Sanchez, 33, removed the driver from the bus Friday and then took off with it after a deputy-involved shooting along Perimeter Road.

Deputies said they were conducting surveillance on the suspected car thief in a parking garage at the airport around 5 a.m. that morning when they tried to stop the suspect, who they said was in a stolen car.

Authorities said Fernandez Sanchez fled the area, but deputies spotted him a short distance away near the 1400 block of North Perimeter Road.

Deputies said Fernandez Sanchez drove the stolen car into a deputy’s vehicle and then tried to flee on foot.

At least one deputy fired at Fernandez Sanchez, but it’s unclear whether he was struck.

Fernandez Sanchez has not been seen since he allegedly carjacked the driver of the Broward County Paratransit TOPS shuttle bus.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigating the deputy-involved shooting, which is standard protocol for shootings involving law enforcement officials in the state.