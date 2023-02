On the day Officer Jorge Gonzalez retired from the Miami-Dade Police Department, his son Jorge Gonzalez, Jr., joined the department as a new police officer.

MIAMI – At the Miami-Dade Police Department, “when one door closes, another door opens.”

That is how the department described a transition on Tuesday involving a father and son who made history at the Midwest District.

As Officer Jorge Gonzalez, a veteran, retired, his son, Jorge Gonzalez Jr., was starting his career in the same district where his father served.