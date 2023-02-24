Witnesses interrupt rape in Brickell City Centre women’s bathroom, police say

MIAMI – Two witnesses are being credited with saving a woman just as a man attempted to rape her in a public bathroom Thursday at Brickell City Centre, according to Miami police.

According to a police report, 28-year-old Raziel Domingo Madrigal followed two women into the second-floor ladies’ room near the mall’s Apple Store just before 10 a.m.

Police said one of the women managed to run out of the bathroom after seeing Madrigal, but the other was trapped inside.

The report states Madrigal closed the bathroom door, locked it and whispered five chilling words: “someone really dangerous is out.”

The victim tried to run into a restroom stall and lock herself in to no avail, police said.

They said the 6-foot-6, 200-pound Madrigal pushed the door open, went in, sat on top of her and held her down.

According to police, the victim screamed and fought him off and tried to escape again, but Madrigal pushed her against the sink and tried to pull her pants down.

Police wrote that Madrigal then pushed the woman back into the bathroom stall and held her down again.

Luckily for her, police said a passerby had alerted two witnesses that a man was sexually assaulting a woman inside the bathroom.

The pair ran in, announced themselves, opened the door and observed Madrigal grabbing the woman inside the stall, police said.

One of the witnesses kicked Madrigal in the shin, releasing the woman from his grip and giving her enough time to escape, police wrote.

Both witnesses guarded the suspect until police arrived.

Madrigal didn’t speak to police, the report states.

He was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and faced charges of kidnapping, attempted sexual battery, false imprisonment, battery and resisting arrest.

Madrigal was being held without bond as of Friday evening, jail records show.