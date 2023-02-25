Broward deputies ask public to keep an eye out for antisemitic activity

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a bulletin warning local police agencies about antisemitic groups’ call for a national day of activism on Saturday.

The Anti-Defamation League has been monitoring the threat and in response called for a “Shabbat of peace.” The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued an “awareness alert” Friday asking the public to keep an eye out for antisemitic activity amid a threat of vandalism.

In a statement, Sheriff Gregory Tony announced that deputies were vigilant and were working with federal, state, and local partners and he asked the public to report any suspicious activity immediately.

“The areas under my command have been put on heightened alert,” Tony said. “Remember, if you see something suspicious, say something. Do not remain silent.”

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.