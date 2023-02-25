Keys man admits to buying marijuana with tax return money, deputies say

Alexander Rey Rivero, 31, is accused of possessing marijuana and driving without a valid license.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Keys man was arrested Friday following a traffic stop in which he admitted using his tax return money to buy a pound of marijuana, deputies say.

Alexander Rey Rivero, 31, of Big Copitt Key, is facing charges of possession of marijuana and driving without a valid driver’s license.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies stopped Rivero in an Infiniti for driving 35 mph in a 25-mph zone in Monroe County around 8:15 p.m.

Deputies said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle as well as Rivero during the traffic stop.

Authorities said Rivero admitted to driving without a valid driver’s license, possessing marijuana and told deputies where it was located in the vehicle.

He also told authorities that he bought the pound of marijuana for $500 using his IRS return.

Rivero was transported to a nearby jail.